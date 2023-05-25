Tune in to the top 5 podcasts for e-learning professionals.
The Learning & Development Podcast
Join David James on this engaging fortnightly podcast show designed specifically for L&D professionals. Each episode features in-depth discussions and debates on topics that impact the industry, accompanied by a diverse range of experts.
Learning Uncut
Prepare yourself for authentic conversations centred around real learning solutions and experiences, coupled with valuable advice from actual people who have been there. Learning Uncut presents an opportunity to gain practical insights and knowledge.
Learning is the New Working
Immerse yourself in a series of thought-provoking conversations with some of the leading thinkers and innovative practitioners in the modern Workplace Learning arena. From Chief Learning Officers to Learning Experience Designers, Neuroscientists to Technologists, Learning Tech vendors to HR leaders responsible for cultivating human capital potential, this podcast covers it all.
Embark on a historical journey like no other with journalist and broadcaster Dan Carlin. In "Hardcore History," he applies his unconventional, out-of-the-box thinking to explore the past, presenting captivating narratives that challenge conventional perspectives.
Hardcore History
The eLearning Coach Podcast
Join Connie Malamed, renowned for her expertise in e-Learning, as she shares fresh ideas and actionable tips for success in creating engaging online and mobile learning experiences. The eLearning Coach Podcast is a go-to resource for enhancing your skills and staying ahead in the field.
These podcasts offer e-Learning professionals knowledge, inspiration, industry insights, experiences, advice, trends, expertise expansion, and innovative approaches. Start your learning journey now!