UGC NET June session result expected online soon; Eyeing exam? Check 5 prep apps
UGC NET Result 2023: A total of 6,39,069 candidates await the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 result. UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar will announce result on July 26 or 27.
Students can check their marks online on official websites using application number and date of birth at ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.
Apart from this, for those students who want to take exam in future, here are the top five recommended apps for UGC NET preparation:
It offers comprehensive study materials and practice tests for the UGC NET exam. It covers all essential subjects and provides personalised performance analysis for tracking progress.
1. Unacademy
It enhances knowledge and problem-solving skills with an extensive question bank and interactive quizzes. It also provides previous year's question papers for better preparation.
2. EDU-NET
This app features live classes and video lectures conducted by experienced educators.
It will help you cover the entire syllabus and allows real-time doubt clarification.
3. Byju's
This app improves time management with mock tests in a simulated test environment, providing detailed solutions for better understanding.
4. Eduncle
This app focuses on revision with concise notes and flashcards on key topics. It is ideal for quick review and reinforcement of important concepts.
5. Testbook
Besides waiting for the results, students can start preparing for future endeavours. These apps can be instrumental in achieving success in future exams and academic pursuits. Emphasise the importance of staying prepared and motivated for future challenges.