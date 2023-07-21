Unable to sleep? 5 best sleep apps that can help you sleep soundly
Photo Credit: Pexels
If you have trouble getting a sound sleep every night, then these 5 sleep apps can prove to be a boon for you. These 5 best sleep apps can help you relax and doze off in no time.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Neend App: It is a free sleep app and is available in regional languages (Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu). It offers bedtime stories, relaxing sleep music, and meditation.
Photo Credit: Pexels
This app claims that its services are approved by sleep experts and 90% of their users who use this app, fall asleep within 15 minutes of using the app.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Calm: It is one of the most popular sleep apps available. It offers a variety of features to help you fall asleep, including Sleep stories, White noise tracks, and Guided meditations.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It is free to download and use the app. There are never any ads and some of the programs and features are free forever
Photo Credit: Pexels
BetterSleep: It offers the features of Sleep tracking, Sleep Sounds, and Relaxation exercise.
Photo Credit: Pexels
This app is Recommended by leading doctors, neuropsychologists, and sleep experts.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Sleep Cycle: It is a sleep app that uses your phone's microphone to track your sleep patterns.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The app then uses this data to wake you up during your lightest sleep stage, which is when you are most likely to feel refreshed.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Sleep Sounds: It is an app that offers a variety of sleep sounds, including white noise, nature sounds, and lullabies.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
Amazingly, the app also allows you to create your own custom sleep sounds.