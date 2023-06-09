Become an IT wizard, just do these free Harvard University online courses and land a great job
An approachable introduction to programming using Scratch, a visual programming language.Build code by dragging and dropping graphical blocks, making it easy for beginners to learn.
CS50's Introduction to Programming with Scratch
Designed for non-computer persons who work with technology but want to understand how it works. Gain insights into technology fundamentals and problem-solving skills.
CS50's Understanding Technology
Targeted towards individuals who interact with technology daily but lack deep technical knowledge. Learn the inner workings of technology and troubleshooting techniques.
CS50 Introduction to Computer Science
CS50's Introduction to Game Development
Develop a solid foundation in the R programming language for data manipulation and analysis. Acquire skills to interpret data and answer important questions using R.
Data Science: R Basics
Take advantage of Harvard's free IT courses to advance your career.
