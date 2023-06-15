Unleash your potential! Top 5 BSc courses with lucrative salaries and 3 apps to crack them
BSc courses are popular among science stream students, but choosing a course that aligns with your professional and financial goals can be daunting. To assist you in making an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 5 BSc programs with the highest salary potential and the apps that will guide you.
The field of computer science is both highly popular and job-oriented. Throughout this course, students gain knowledge of the theoretical aspects of computers. Salary ranges for computer science graduates typically fall between span class='webrupee'₹/span3 LPA and span class='webrupee'₹/span14 LPA.
BSc in Animation: With the increasing demand for technology-driven applications such as Adobe Photoshop and animation effects, pursuing a BSc in Animation can be a lucrative choice. This program has the potential to enable graduates to earn up to span class='webrupee'₹/span10 LPA.
BSc in Psychology: The BSc in Psychology is a three-year course that delves into the study of human psyche, behavior, and various psychological processes. This program opens up opportunities for employment with salaries reaching up to span class='webrupee'₹/span22 LPA.
BSc in Fashion Design: Another popular high-paying course is the BSc in Fashion Design, which spans six semesters. This program equips students with the skills to design apparel and offers the potential to earn a salary of up to span class='webrupee'₹/span12 LPA.
BSc in Microbiology: If you have a fascination for exploring the world of microorganisms and their impact on the environment, the BSc in Microbiology might be the perfect fit for you. This program can help you earn an approximate salary of span class='webrupee'₹/span10 LPA.
There are several online learning apps that can assist you in acquiring the knowledge and skills for these BSc courses, such as Udemy, Coursera, Byju's, Khan Academy, and Unacademy. You should download the one you want immediately.