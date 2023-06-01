Unlock high-paying job opportunities with these premium courses after 12th
Photo Credit: Pixabay
UI design refers to "user interface design," while UX design stands for "user experience design." Both elements are crucial for creating a successful product and they work closely together.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
What is UI/UX?
Photo Credit: Pexels
For those starting their UI/UX design journey, Coursera is an excellent platform to begin learning for free. With over 100 courses, you'll have plenty of opportunities to delve into the basics and fundamentals.
Photo Credit: Pexels
1. Coursera
Photo Credit: Unsplash
If you're looking for a more professional and comprehensive option, consider LinkedIn Learning. This paid platform offers high-quality courses and a subscription model, granting you unlimited access to their vast library of training materials.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
2. LinkedIn Learning
Photo Credit: Pexels
The UI/UX design course on LinkedIn Learning is highly regarded and provides an in-depth learning experience for students with some basic knowledge.
Photo Credit: Pexels
For those willing to invest a little more, Skillshare offers dedicated UI/UX design courses. With over 1,000 courses available, a monthly subscription provides unlimited access to their extensive collection.
Photo Credit: Pexels
3. Skillshare
Photo Credit: Pexels
You may also find some courses available for free by subscribing for a week. The UI/UX Design series on Skillshare is exceptional and currently offers a one-month free trial.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Another paid option is Udemy, known for its wide selection of excellent UI/UX design courses. While they do offer some free courses,...
Photo Credit: Pexels
4. Udemy
Photo Credit: Pexels
Signing up for a monthly subscription grants you access to hundreds of courses catering to various needs and learning styles. With such a vast selection, you'll surely find a course that suits you on Udemy.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
Start your journey today and unlock the potential for an exciting career in UI/UX design!