Unlock new Red Dead Redemption 2 post game scenes with a free downloadable mod
Published Aug 31, 2024
Red Dead Redemption 2 fans now have access to more post-game content through a free download.
The popular 2018 game by Rockstar Games continues to captivate players with its immersive story.
The game follows outlaw Arthur Morgan and his exploits with the Van der Linde gang in the 19th century.
A new mod unlocks a previously unused scene featuring agents Ross and Fordham in the credits.
In the scene, the agents discuss their plans with the Strawberry Sheriff, adding to the story's tension.
This mod doesn’t introduce new gameplay but enhances the ending of Red Dead Redemption 2.
Available for free on Nexus Mods, players can download this mod to experience the extended content.
Don’t miss out on the chance to explore more of the Red Dead Redemption 2 universe.
