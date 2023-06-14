Unmissable! Save BIG with this Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut; Massive 19% discount offered
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus gets a massive 19 percent price cut on Amazon. Check the details of the deal here.
If you're in the market for a smartphone upgrade, there's a unique opportunity for you.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, 256GB variant, has some exciting offers that will allow you to save thousands.
The price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 8GB + 256GB variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 116999.
But right now, you get a flat 19 percent discount which brings down the price to Rs. 94999.
Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 30950 on the product.
The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone you wish to trade in.
There is also a bank offer. You will get a flat Rs. 5000 discount on using an HDFC Bank credit card.
The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens.