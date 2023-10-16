Unreal deal! Poco M4 Pro price cut to just Rs. 999; Save a massive Rs. 21000
The Flipkart deal on POCO M4 Pro 5G ensures you get a splendid smartphone without spending a huge amount.
It's the Year end sale but not the end of surprises and savings. This huge discount deal could be a great chance for you to grab the smartphone at a low cost.
The POCO M4 Pro 5G price is slashed to Rs.14999 with 31% flat discount against its original price of Rs. 21999. But that’s not all. You can buy it for much cheaper if you add the bank offers and exchange deals. (POCO)
Flipkart offers a few bank offers on your transactions to help you save a lot with this deal and buy the smartphone at an even lower price. (Flipkart)
Flipkart offers 10% instant discount on IDFC FIRST Credit Card EMI transactions, up to Rs. 3000 on orders of Rs. 5,000 and above. (Flipkart)
The flat discount and bank offer makes the price of the smartphone come to Rs. 11999. (Flipkart)
Along with the bank offer, Flipkart also offers No cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,500/month on using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. (Twitter)
But the deal is not over yet. Flipkart also offers an exchange deal of up to Rs. 14000 which can further slash down the price of the smartphone as long as you have a device to trade-in. Do note, to get the full value of the exchange deal, you will have to trade an expensive device. (Twitter)
If you can manage to get the full value of the exchange deal from the smartphone, the Poco M4 Pro 5G will only cost you Rs. 999!
The smartphone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset which comes paired with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1 TB (Twitter)
This phone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a 8 MP ultrawide sensor. It also flaunts a 16MP front camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery. (Flipkart)
The handset is available in the amazing colour options of Cool Blue, Power Black and Yellow. (Xiaomi)