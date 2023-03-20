UNREAL! Google Pixel 6a price crashes to just 3999 from 43999-pay the least amount this way (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 6a has received an unbelievable price drop on Flipkart. (Flipkart)
You can buy the Pixel 6a by paying an amount as low as Rs. 3999 today. (Flipkart)
Amazed? Flipkart is offering a huge discount and exchange benefit along with bank offers on the device. (Flipkart)
The Google Pixel 6a (6GB+128GB) worth Rs. 43999 has received a discount of 27 percent on Flipkart. (HT Tech)
With a discounted rate of Rs. 31999, you can save a flat Rs. 12000 on the Pixel 6a today. (Google)
Want further reduction? You can opt for the exchange offer. (Google)
Your older smartphone can fetch you additional off of up to Rs. 28000. (Flipkart)
With the help of the discount and exchange offer, the price of Pixel 6a can come down to just Rs. 3999. (Flipkart)
Flipkart is also offering two bank offers on the Google Pixel 6a. (HT Tech)
You can get a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions; Rs. 1000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions, and more. (Google)