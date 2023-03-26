Unreal! Pay just Rs. 950 for Oppo A78 on Amazon; Check here how
Grab recently launched Oppo A78 with exciting offers and deals on amazon, Read here to know more. (Amazon)
Buy here
The device was launched in the budget segment and is now available on Amazon with amazing offers leading to further price reduction. (Amazon)
The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Oppo A78 5G is available at a discount of 14 percent for Rs. 18999 against Rs. 21999 on Amazon. (Amazon)
Your old smartphone can fetch you a whopping off of up to Rs. 18049 on the phone. However, you need to exchange a good smartphone model in working condition to get maximum benefit. (Amazon)
Product Page
By opting for the discount and exchange offer, you can bring down the cost of the Oppo A78 5G to mere Rs. 950. (Amazon)
While this is not just the end to this deal as you can continue with this price reduction business by applying bank offers available on Amazon. (Amazon)
You can avail the bank offer depending on if you have the card of the bank on which the offer is being provided. (Amazon)
The Oppo A78 5G draws power from MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset and comes in two colour options- Glowing Black and Glowing Blue. (Amazon)
The Oppo A78 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. (Amazon)
The phone also supports extended RAM while it is equipped with a dual rear camera setup which includes a main 50-megapixel AI camera. (Amazon)
Check here
The device ships with Android 13-based ColorOS 13 and houses a 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging. (Amazon)