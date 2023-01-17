UNREAL! Smartphones to NOT miss on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

If you are in the market for a new smartphone, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has great offers you can’t miss.
The Nothing Phone (1) 256GB is a great deal at Rs. 27499 and with ICICI Bank Credit card, you get it for Rs. 22499.
That is a stonking deal. You get a fancy design, a 120Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 778G+ chip, and a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
The Google Pixel 6a is a stellar deal at Rs. 29999 but with ICICI Bank credit card, you can get it for as low as Rs. 28499.
For that price, you get a great still photo camera, a clean and refined Android experience with 3 years of OS updates. Plus, good battery life.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is selling at Rs. 34999 and with ICICI Bank Credit card, the price drops to Rs. 33,999.
Even without a credit card offer, the Galaxy S21 FE is a great deal. You get a versatile set of triple cameras, a 120Hz AMOLED display, an Exynos 2100 chip, and the latest One UI 5 on Android 13.
The Google Pixel 7 is a superb deal at Rs. 56999 and with HDFC Bank cards, you can get it at Rs. 50999. For that price, the Pixel 7 is a superb phone.
You get a flagship-grade still photo camera, the smartest and cleanest Android experience, a good battery life, and a beautiful design to flaunt.