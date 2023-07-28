Upgrading your smartphone? Check out these top 5 iPhones
Want to upgrade to an iPhone? From iPhone 14, iPhone 13 to iPhone 11, here are the top iPhones you can buy. Of course, perhaps you would want to wait for he launch of the latest iPhone, the iPhone 15, but that is in September. If you are in a hurry, just check this list.
The smartphone market has been dominated by Apple iPhones even after various competitors rolled out some outstanding smartphones of their own, including Samsung, Google, Nokia, Motorola and more.
Recently, Samsung launched its new generation of foldable smartphones. Apple, on the other hand, is soon set to launch its iPhone 15 series.
Apple iPhones have acquired credibility and trust in the market in terms of maintaining its uniqueness in style, design and performance.
So. if you are looking to buy an iPhone, this list might come in handy for you.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Max
The smartphone features an A16 bionic chip with up to 29 hours of video playback. It features a 48 MP main camera that clicks amazing pictures. The Pro Max iPhones are the biggest phones that Apple sells.
Apple iPhone 11:
iPhone 11 features an A13 Bionic chip with a third-generation Neural Engine. It has a 12 MP dual setup camera and supports up to 17 hours of video playback time.
Apple iPhone 12:
iPhone 12 features a 5.4-inch super retina XDR display with A14 Bionic chip. It supports 15 hours of video playback time.
Apple iPhone 13 Mini
The smart features a super retina XDR display with A15 bionic chip for faster performance. It supports 13-hour video playback and has a 12MP dual-setup camera.
Apple iPhone 14:
The smartphone features a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display with A15 bionic chip. It supports 26 hours of video playback and comes with a 12 MP dual camera setup.