UPPSC PCS 2023 Mains exam dates announced! Check 5 apps for exam preparation
Photo Credit: Pexels
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the dates for the PCS Mains exam 2023. Check dates and 5 apps to help you prepare well for the exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the schedule for the PCS Mains exam 2023. Interested students can check details on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
Photo Credit: Pexels
As per the notice, the exam will be scheduled for September 26 to 29, 2023. It will be conducted in two shifts: morning from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and afternoon from 2 PM to 5 PM.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Candidates can download the schedule for their reference. Also, keep an eye out for further information and notices.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The admit card will soon be released on the UPPSC platform. Check out 5 study apps to help you prepare for the exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Adda 247: This app is the best competitive and government exam. It provides a variety of video lectures, doubt sessions, study material, notes PDFs and more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Byjus: This app provides various courses on government exams along with informative video content, high-quality study materials and notes, live doubt sessions and more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Testbook: It is one of the most preferred apps for competitive exams due to its mock tests, practice tests, and study material.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Unacademy: This app provides courses related to various exam which includes live classes, study material, notes, quizzes, and more for candidates to prepare effectively.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
StudyIQ app: This app covers video lectures, study notes, interactive quizzes, mock tests, and more for easy learning.