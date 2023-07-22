UPSC Civil Services exam aspirant? 3 tips and 5 apps to succeed
So, if you want to take the IAS exam, here we have provided 3 tips and 5 apps to help in your UPSC Civil Services exam preparation and to succeed in cracking the tests.
The UPSC Civil Services exam is a long and challenging process, so it's important to start early, monthe before the exam is held, and give yourself plenty of time to prepare. This will allow you to cover all of the material and take practice tests.
Tip 1: Start early and give yourself enough time to prepare.
Once you have started studying, it's important to make a study plan and stick to it. short and focused study sessions – 90 minutes per 2 hours with 15 minutes break after each session.
Tip 2: Make a study plan and stick to it.
Monitor your weekly phone usage and the time spent on apps. Often, you're unaware of how much time is wasted on mobile apps. Keep the phone away and focus on studying instead. Now, check the apps to help you with your UPSC Civil Services exam.
Tip 3: Keep your Phone aside
The UPSC Civil Services App is a great resource for UPSC aspirants. It provides access to a wealth of information, including past papers, current affairs, and practice tests.
App 1: UPSC IAS Preparation App
GK Today is another great app for UPSC aspirants. It provides daily updates on current affairs, as well as quizzes and flashcards to help you test your knowledge.
App 2: GKToday
The Hindu is a well-respected newspaper that provides comprehensive coverage of Indian news and events. It's a great resource for UPSC aspirants who want to stay up-to-date on current affairs.
App 3: The Hindu app
Practice Sets is a great app for UPSC aspirants who want to practice for the exam. It provides a variety of practice sets that cover all of the material that you'll need to know for the exam.
App 4: Practice Sets
InsightsonIndia is a great app for UPSC aspirants who want to learn more about Indian history, culture, and politics. It provides insightful analysis of current events and provides a deep understanding of India.
App 5: InsightsonIndia
These are just a few tips and apps to help you on your journey to clear the UPSC Civil Services exam to become an IAS officer. Remember to start early, make a study plan, and take regular breaks. Do not lose focus. With hard work and dedication, you can achieve your dream of becoming an IAS officer.