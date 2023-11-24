UPSC CSE 2024 aspirant? Try out these 4 apps to prepare smartly
In India, becoming an IAS officer is the dream of millions of students, and this is why there is huge competition. So, if you are a UPSC CSE 2024 aspirant start studying smartly with online apps.
If you want to take a serious attempt at UPSC CSE 2024, try any of these 4 apps, which provide various courses for the exam:
Unacademy: With this app, you can get interactive live classes and high-quality notes for the preparation of UPSC CSE 2024.
Unacademy also provides curated batches and for daily practice, you will get regular doubt-solving sessions and Prelims and Mains test series.
VISION IAS: You can get strategic guidance and dedicated mentorship for UPSC CSE 2024.
Along with study material and mock tests, Vision IAS provides a personalized student portal for live and online classes
Drishti Learning App: Drishti IAS is a renowned education institute for the preparation of UPSC exam. It provides an app called Drishti Learning App which will help you to get ahead in your preparations.
Drishti learning app provides various courses from foundation courses to general studies which you can buy according to your needs.
Vajiram IAS app: With this app, you will be equipped with daily Current Affairs, mock tests, and various study materials to prepare for UPSC CSE 2024.
Vajiram IAS app provides well-researched daily editorial analysis to get a better understanding of writing articles for the UPSC mains exam.