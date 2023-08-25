UPSC CSE mains admit cards to be released soon: Check 5 preparation apps to ace the exam
UPSC CSE mains are to be conducted in September, admit card is expected to be released soon. Check 5 exam preparation apps to boost your civil services exam revision sessions.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services Mains Examination 2023 from September 15.
The admit card for the exams will be announced soon on the UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted in two shifts, the morning shift will begin at 9 AM and end at 12 PM. The afternoon shift will begin at 2 PM and end at 5 PM.
Make sure to keep checking the latest updates and information about the examination on the UPSC official website. Check 5 exam preparation apps for effective revision.
UPSC (IAS) Exam Preparation: It's an EduRev-made app that solely covers civil services exam preparation. It offers learning courses, video lectures, mock tests and practice papers for your revision session.
ClearIAS: This app offers aspirants effective preparation strategies as well as revision strategies so that all the topics and subjects are covered. It provides a variety of mock tests and practice tests.
Unacademy app: This app provides aspirants with video lectures, High-quality study notes and materials, mock tests, and more.
VISION IAS app: Current affairs are the most important part of the exam. Therefore, this app provides regular updates on current affairs along with detailed notes.
Drishti Learning App: It is one of the trusted apps by many as it covers various exam topics and provides detailed notes, mock tests and more.