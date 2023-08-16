UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 approaching: Check out 5 apps and tips for effective preparation
UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 exam is near and this means it is necessary to start your preparation really seriosuly to ensure you pass it with flying colours. Check out these few tips and 5 apps to help you with the UPSC prelims 2024 exams.
Know the syllabus: The initial task before beginning your preparation and surfing through books is to acquaint yourself with the syllabus. It enables you to create a mindmap of how preparation will be done.
Keep up with current affairs: Reading newspapers, watching the news, and staying up-to-date with the latest happenings is an integral part of the UPSC CSE exam. General knowledge has to be covered in a comprehensive manner.
Always make notes: Making notes is the best way to keep track of your preparation and it enables you to learn topics more clearly.
Practice mock tests: Practice is a must! Giving mock tests is the best way to judge your knowledge and preparation. This also helps you enhance time management for the actual exam.
ClearIAS: This app gives strategies to study effectively, educational resources, mock exams, and more to make your preparation efficient.
Civilsdaily: UPSC aspirants can access daily editorials and newspapers along with notes, study material and more to stay up to date with the latest current affairs.
Vision IAS: This app provides live and video lectures and it enables you to ask experts for doubts and give online tests for better understanding and preparation.
Drishti Learning App: This app enables you to download high quality study material along with mock tests and practice tests.
Unacademy app: This app provides multiple courses on competitive exams such as UPSC, SSC, IIT JEE, CAT, and more. It provides video lectures, study material, practice papers and more.