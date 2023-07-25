UPSC IAS exam candidate? Try these 5 apps to succeed
Photo Credit: pexels
Lakhs of students take the UPSC IAS exam every year. Civil Services exam is one of toughest to crack. But you can do that through these apps as they help to prepare for UPSC exam.
Photo Credit: pexels
Most importantly, you must have a set routine. Study for at least 8 hours and ideally, start as early as 6 AM as that will keep all distractions away.
Photo Credit: pexels
Always get enough rest and sleep. At night, ensure that you get at least 7 hours sleep, ideally 8 hours, to ensure that you start the day with a refreshed mood and body.
Photo Credit: pexels
Make sure you read as many newspapers as possible as these are the best source of relevant current information and general knowledge.
Photo Credit: pexels
Now, check out the best apps that will help you to prepare for the UPSC IAS exam.
Photo Credit: pexels
Clear IAS app:
This app provides tips, strategies, and study plan to crack UPSC Exam. It also offers UPSC syllabus for Prelims, Mains, and Interviews along with UPSC mock tests.
Photo Credit: pexels
VISION IAS app:
This app pays emphasis on current affairs. It provides online/live stream classes and online tests for easy preparation.
Photo Credit: pexels
Civils Daily app:
These apps provide general knowledge and current affairs materials as well as newspaper editorials, study plans, notes on government schemes, syllabus books and more.
Photo Credit: pexels
Unacademy Learning App:
This app provides study material, practice questions, preparation strategies, topic-wise content, lessons, newspapers, video lectures, UPSC syllabus, magazines, and more.
Photo Credit: pexels
Click here
Drishti Learning App:
This app covers each topic for the UPSC exam and its test series is one of the best to check your knowledge and prepare accordingly.