UPSC recruitment 2023 notification is out! Check details and 5 apps for preparation
Photo Credit: Pexels
UPSC has released its recruitment notification for 2023. Check out for more details and 5 apps to help you prepare for the UPSC exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
UPSC is accepting applications for five positions: Aeronautical Officer, Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer, Senior Administrative Officer Grade II, Scientist ‘B’ and Assistant Geophysicist.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The applicants will be selected based on their experience and qualification. Selected candidates will be contacted for the interview process. The last date to fill out the application form is August 10.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Preparing for the UPSC exam? Check out these 5 apps to help you.
Photo Credit: Pexels
ClearIAS: This app is one of the best for UPSC aspirants as it provides the right study guidance, learning materials, mock tests, and more. With the right tips and syllabus, you can study effectively.
Photo Credit: Pexels
IASbaba UPSC & IAS Preparation app: This app will prepare you for the exam as well as the interview. It provides comprehensive study materials and keeps you up to date with current affairs.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Vision IAS: This app offers intuitive learning through live and video lectures. You can reach out to experts for doubt clarification and give regular online tests for effective preparation.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Civilsdaily: This app focuses on general knowledge and current affair. It gives access to daily editorials and newspapers to students along with notes, study plans and more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
Unacademy: This provides the right study material, practice questions, preparation strategy and more to students preparing for the UPSC CSE exam.