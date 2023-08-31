UPSSSC PET 2023: Check out 3 preparation apps to clear the exam
UPSSSC PET 2023 exam is to be held in October, Check out these 3 exam preparation apps for easy learning.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has closed the registration process for UPSSSC PET 2023 on August 30.
The UPSSSC PET 2023 fee submission and correction window will stay open till September 6. Once the application process is fully concluded, the admit card will be released.
The exams are expected to be scheduled for October, however, official dates have not been released yet. The exam schedule will soon be announced on the official website.
The UPSSSC PET 2023 Exam will be conducted to select candidates for Group “B” and “C” posts in the Uttar Pradesh state government.
Check out these 3 preparation apps to clear the exam with maximum marks.
Adda 247: This app provides courses for various government and competitive exams. It offers live classes, study material, previous year's papers, and more.
UPSSSC PET Exam App: This app covers general knowledge, current affairs, general mathematics, and more both in English and Hindi language for candidates to prepare.
Test Book: This app provides recruitment details, previous year papers, PDF notes, online classes, and more to help candidates prepare for the exam.
Make sure to carefully go thoroughly the syllabus and exam pattern to map your preparation strategy.