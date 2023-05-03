Use magnifying trick on your iPhone screenshots; it's MAGIC
Apple iPhone screenshots are easy, but there is a part that is not-How to magnify the important part so that the reader's eye goes immediately to it.
Whether you own the latest iPhone 14 or an older iPhone 8, there are multiple ways of taking a screenshot to fit your needs.
Here is an iPhone tip that will show you how to use the magnifying and blur effect to efficiently relay the information via a screenshot.
How to Magnify your screenshots: Every screenshot that you take, you can add a magnifying glass to it, which zooms into the information you want to highlight.
You can even blur the remaining screen if you do not want them to see the rest of the content.
By using these two tools, you can send screenshots and your friend will not ask you what exactly you are trying to say.
How to magnify your screenshots easily:
First, go to the page where you want to take a screenshot and capture it like you normally do.
After that, go to the Photos app and tap on the screenshot thumbnail.
You will be taken to the editing screen. There you will see a plus (+) icon.
Click on it and you will see multiple options. Pick ‘Magnifier’.
You will see a circular magnifying glass on the screen which zooms anything within it.
Tap on the plus icon once more and you will see the opacity option. Take it to 100 to blur out the background.