Using AC for long hours? Here is how to cut your electricity bill this summer; 5 hacks
Summer is here and the need for an AC skyrockets! However, the use of an AC for prolonged hours will also boost your electricity bill. To keep it in control, here are some hacks that are a must.
How much power does your AC consume? It all depends on several factors -- power rating, device efficiency, and hours of usage.
However, the simple formula to calculate the average energy consumption in a month is the power of AC (kW) * daily time of usage * 30 or 31.
Let's understand it by taking an example of 1.5kW AC that runs for around 10 hours a day. Then, the power consumption of the AC in a month of 30 days will be 450 units.
The electricity bill will simply have cost per unit times the average units that your AC is consuming in a month.
While keeping track of power consumption with this method, you can keep a check on your electricity bill this summer. Although, the AC brand and its rating also play a crucial role in it.
However, some simple hacks will help you to minimize AC power consumption.
Remember to switch off the AC when it is not in use, keep your door and windows closed while AC is on, clean the AC filters in a timely manner, keep the AC temperature ideal and not chilled, and maintain its service record.