Utilize the power of generative AI to increase productivity: Know how Google Bard can help

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 15, 2023
Struggling to boost your productivity? Check how Google Bard, a generative AI tool, can help you motivate and reduce the stress of work.

Technology is rapidly growing and we have been heavily reliant on technical tools to stay ahead of our schedule and manage work effectively.

The advancement in AI tools has been drastic and it is helping businesses and people across various industries.

However, a very popular generative AI tool called Google Bard can help immensely as it can generate text that you desire through the prompts provided by you in various forms.

Google Bard is a useful tool when it comes to text generation, however, many individuals utilize the tool to work on improving their productivity. 

Know how you can use Google Bard to increase your productivity and improve your focus while working.

Content ideas: Google Bard can be used for creative work such as brainstorming ideas for content, marketing camping, business plans and even writing letters. Therefore, your productivity will be never hampered by any creative block.

SEO: Google Bard can be the best tool for SEO suggestions as users can easily give prompts for keyword research and it will generate effective words along with ranking details.

Google Bard has become smarter with Gemini AI, therefore, it can also be utilized to summarize text, articles, images, audio, etc to make your job easy.

Bard AI can help you draft an email, therefore, you don't have to put hours into writing and emailing your colleagues.

Additionally, Bard can also be utilized for planning purposes be it for personal use or professional use. You can simply ask the tool to generate your schedule based on your day-to-day tasks. 

