Valentine’s Day Flipkart deal: Grab iPhone 12 priced at just 28999
This Valentine's day Flipkart is offering an amazing deal on the premium iPhone 12, which will let you save a massive Rs. 33300. This is how you can make it happen. (Apple)
The Flipkart Valentine's Day sale is offering an initial discount of 9% on the iPhone 12, thereby reducing its price to Rs. 53999, which is a huge drop from its earlier listed price of Rs. 59900. (Apple)
To make this deal even sweeter to you, Flipkart is also offering amazing bank offers and exchange deals to further lower the price. (Apple)
Customers get additional Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank Credit Non-EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card holders can get a 5 percent cashback. (Apple)
Flipkart is also offering a massive up to Rs. 23000 off through a trade-in deal. It depends on the condition of the device you are trading in. (Apple)
After including the exchange offer and the price cut, the iPhone 12, 64GB storage variant, will cost you just Rs. 28999. (Apple)
The iPhone 12 is a premium smartphone that features a 6.1-inch OLED display panel and is powered by the powerful A14 Bionic chipset. (Apple)
The iPhone 12 comes with amazing photography capacity with the dual rear camera setup, consisting of two 12MP sensors, and a 12MP front-facing camera. (Amazon)
Another interesting thing about its features is that it can get the latest iOS 16 update. (Amazon)
Click here
This Flipkart Deal provides you with a perfect gift option for your partner this Valentine's Day. (Ht tech)