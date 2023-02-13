Valentine's day: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price cut to only 13999; get 53% plus more off
Valentine’s day is a special day when we express to our loved ones how special they are, and for that giving them gifts can be the best way. If you are looking for a phone, then Samsung Galaxy S21 FE should fit the bill. (Samsung)
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE whose price can go as low as 13999, if you add up everything. (Samsung)
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is currently available on Flipkart with a substantial initial discount of 53%. There is more. (Samsung)
The smartphone, which is priced at Rs. 74999, can now be yours for just Rs. 34999 thanks to this offer. You can further reduce the cost through exchange and bank offers on Flipkart. (Samsung)
Flipkart is offering bank offers including a 10 percent discount on IDFC First Bank, American Express Credit Card, and Bank of Baroda Bank Credit Cards with a cashback of up to Rs. 1000 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above, as well as a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. (Ht Tech)
The Deal is not over yet, Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer where you can exchange your old smartphone and get the price reduced further. (Samsung)
You can exchange your old phone to receive a discount of up to Rs. 20000 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G.Depends one the device you are trading in. (Samsung)
By combining the maximum discounts from the card offers and the exchange deal, the price of the phone can be reduced to as low as Rs. 13999. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes with 16.26 cm (6.4 inch) Full HD+ Display and storage of 128 GB. (Samsung)
Click here
The device comes with excellent battery life and triple camera setup with addition of 32 MP Front Camera. (Samsung)