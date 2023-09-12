Vikram Lander recorded motion on the Moon; big success for ISRO

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, conducted by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), achieved a historic milestone in space exploration by successfully landing the uncrewed Vikram Lunar lander near the Moon's enigmatic South Pole.

This remarkable achievement by ISRO positioned India as the first nation to touch down in that lunar region. Now, Chandrayaan-3 mission's Vikram Lander has done something remarkable. 

Chandrayaan-3 mission's landing site was approximately 373 miles from the lunar South Pole, offering a unique opportunity for groundbreaking discoveries in this largely uncharted area.

Equipped with various scientific instruments, including the Pragyan rover, the mission aimed to uncover crucial insights into the Moon's composition and geological history.

The Vikram Lander, a part of the mission, housed the Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA), making it the first instance of Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology on the Moon..

According to ISRO, on August 26, 2023, ILSA recorded a Moonquake, similar to earthquakes on Earth, marking the first seismic activity detected on the Moon in nearly 50 years.

Seismic activity on the Moon can arise from various sources, including thermal fluctuations triggered by solar activity or impacts from celestial objects. ILSA's primary objective was to measure ground vibrations from these events.

The mobility of the Vikram Lander on the Moon's surface allowed ILSA to record these seismic rumbles, providing scientists with valuable data for analysis.

Currently, Vikram lander is in sleep mode. ISRO is expected to wake it up in a couple of weeks when sunlight returns to that region of the moon. 

Additionally, these seismic readings might serve as indicators of other lunar occurrences, shedding light on the Moon's enigmatic interior and its dynamics.

With the Chandrayaan-3 mission leading the way in lunar exploration, the scientific community eagerly anticipates further discoveries that could deepen our understanding of the Moon's past and present.

