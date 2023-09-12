Vikram Lander recorded motion on the Moon; big success for ISRO
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 12, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Chandrayaan-3 mission, conducted by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), achieved a historic milestone in space exploration by successfully landing the uncrewed Vikram Lunar lander near the Moon's enigmatic South Pole.
Photo Credit: ISRO
This remarkable achievement by ISRO positioned India as the first nation to touch down in that lunar region. Now, Chandrayaan-3 mission's Vikram Lander has done something remarkable.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 mission's landing site was approximately 373 miles from the lunar South Pole, offering a unique opportunity for groundbreaking discoveries in this largely uncharted area.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
Chandrayaan-3 mission's landing site was approximately 373 miles from the lunar South Pole, offering a unique opportunity for groundbreaking discoveries in this largely uncharted area.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Equipped with various scientific instruments, including the Pragyan rover, the mission aimed to uncover crucial insights into the Moon's composition and geological history.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Vikram Lander, a part of the mission, housed the Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA), making it the first instance of Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology on the Moon..
Photo Credit: ISRO
According to ISRO, on August 26, 2023, ILSA recorded a Moonquake, similar to earthquakes on Earth, marking the first seismic activity detected on the Moon in nearly 50 years.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Seismic activity on the Moon can arise from various sources, including thermal fluctuations triggered by solar activity or impacts from celestial objects. ILSA's primary objective was to measure ground vibrations from these events.
Photo Credit: NASA
The mobility of the Vikram Lander on the Moon's surface allowed ILSA to record these seismic rumbles, providing scientists with valuable data for analysis.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Currently, Vikram lander is in sleep mode. ISRO is expected to wake it up in a couple of weeks when sunlight returns to that region of the moon.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Additionally, these seismic readings might serve as indicators of other lunar occurrences, shedding light on the Moon's enigmatic interior and its dynamics.
Photo Credit: ISRO
With the Chandrayaan-3 mission leading the way in lunar exploration, the scientific community eagerly anticipates further discoveries that could deepen our understanding of the Moon's past and present.