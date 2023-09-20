Vikram Lander sleep mode: Just 2 days to go till ISRO pulls this stunning Chandrayaan-3 move
Will the Chandrayaan-3 mission continue? Know when ISRO will wake Vikram lander from its long sleep mode.
After three massive attempts, ISRO finally completed the Chandrayaan-3 mission when the Vikram lander safely landed on the Moon's surface. It was a victory for all Indians and scientists.
The Vikram lander conducted required studies on the lunar surface for a good 14 days as planned and provided the world's scientific communities with some critically important facts about the Moon that were not known till then.
The Vikram lander capabilities and discoveries stunned scientists all over the world. However, ISRO has to put a pause on the Vikram Lander mission due to the start of lunar night, which is now nearing its end and sunrise will soon come to this region.
Vikram Lander is not built to survive the lunar night, because of the extremely cold conditions, and it is also not equipped with the required heating mechanisms to keep its systems up and running.
However, ISRO scientists believe that they will be able to activate the Vikram lander again after the sun rises on the Moon's south pole.
There are multiple challenges that the Vikram lander had to face but now in two days, the hard part will be over as ISRO will revive the lander on September 22, 2023.
The chances of reactivation are very low as the lunar night is extremely rough for the lander. But, ISRO scientists may achieve success in this Vikram Lander endeavour too.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission has unveiled various mysteries that can contradict various previous theories about the Moon and one of them is the newfound temperature of the Moon’s surface.
Now all hopes are tied to ISRO’s efforts to activate the lander, however, it also depends on its current conditions as scientists cannot say much about it.
Now in two days, it will be confirmed if the Chandrayaan-3 mission continues or ends forever.