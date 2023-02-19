Vivo launches Y56 5G priced at Rs. 19999
vivo has expanded its Y-series portfolio with the launch of Y56 5G smartphone. (vivo)
vivo launched its Y-series smartphone Y56 5G today in India with stylish look and appealing colours. (vivo)
The vivo Y56 5G smartphone comes with a 6.58-inch (16.72 cm) FHD+ display that delivers vivid colors. (vivo)
The Smartphone comes with a 2.5D curve with rounded corners that are symmetrical from both the front and back for easier handling. (Vivo)
The vivo Y56 5G smartphone comes with a side fingerprint scanner along with the face wake feature for quick unlocking. (vivo)
The newly launched vivo smartphone sports a camera setup consisting of a 50 MP Night main camera and a 2MP bokeh camera. (vivo)
The phone also features a 16MP camera that is capable of capturing vibrant and high-res selfie Images. (vivo)
vivo Y56 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, a 5G chipset that clocks at up to 2.2 GHz. (vivo)
The new addition Y56 5G runs the latest FunTouch OS 13, which is based on the Android 13 Platform. (vivo)
It has a large, 5000mAh battery combined with 18W fast-charging. (vivo)
Y56 also comes with Ultra Game Mode that promises to offer an indulgent sensory experience during Immersive gaming. (vivo)
vivo Y56 will be available for purchase at vivo India's e-store and across all partner retail stores priced at Rs. 19999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. (vivo)