Vivo T3 Ultra in-hand look- 8 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 15, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Here are the 8 things you need to know about the newly launched Vivo T3 Ultra.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Vivo T3 Ultra was launched on September 12 as an addition to the new T3 series.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Vivo T3 Ultra features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The smartphone was launched in the performance segment, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus chipset.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The T3 Ultra offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, offering decent storage space.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Vivo T3 Ultra features a dual camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The smartphone is sleek with a 7.58mm thickness and it also offers an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Vivo T3 Utra is backed by a 5500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Vivo T3 Utra comes with a starting price of Rs.31999.
Check related web stories:
Vivo Y58 5G price drops to Rs. 18499: Check offers, availability, specs and more
Vivo V40 price in India revealed: 5 things you need to know
Vivo V30 price cut to
₹
31,999: Check new deal offers, specs, availability and more
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launched: Know 8 exciting things about the biggest fold display smartphone
View more