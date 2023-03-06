Vivo V27 Pro sale starts! Not 37999, get it under Rs. 20000 on Flipkart this way
Vivo V27 Pro is now available on sale! Ahead of Holi festival, bring this colour-changing smartphone home for under Rs. 20000. Here's how.
Read more
Vivo has announced the sale of the newly launched Vivo V27 Pro, which is available for purchase on the Vivo India e-store, and Flipkart.
The smartphone is the successor of the V25 Pro and carries some of the design aesthetics of the previous generation.
It retains the colour-changing back panel design along with a curved display.
Read here
The Vivo V27 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs. 37999 for an 8GB+128GB storage variant.
Thanks to the Flipkart offers, it will allow you to nab it at a much cheaper price along with bank offers and exchange deals.
Currently, HDFC Bank, ICICI bank, and Kotak Bank cardholders can get a flat Rs. 3000 off.
This will knock down the price of the Vivo V27 Pro to Rs. 34999.
Moreover, you also have the option to get up to Rs. 22500 off via the exchange deal.
However, it must be noted that this will be the maximum discount that you will get with the exchange deal.
Check here
Do note that, through the exchange deal, a good-condition phone with no damage will let you purchase the latest Vivo V27 Pro for under Rs. 20000.