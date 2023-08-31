Vivo V29e: Check out 5 top features of newly launched smartphone
Planning to buy the new Vivo V29e? First, check out these 5 amazing features that will help you make the decision.
Vivo recently launched its new Vivo V29e on August 28. It's the new V series lineup that has caught the eyes of many with its unique dual pattern back and diamond cut design.
.The smartphone will be available in two amazing colour options: Artistic Red and Artistic Blue.
The smartphone comes in the mid-range segment and offers pleasing features that users may like. Let’s check out what the smartphone has in store for the users.
The Vivo V29e contains a large vapour chamber cooling system, the V29e will also allow users to multitask while using it.
The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 3D display with up to 1300 nit peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate.
The Vivo V29e is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor combined with 8GB of expandable RAM.
It comes with a dual camera setup consisting of a 64MP OIS Night Portrait main camera and a 50 MP Eye AF Selfie camera.
The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery for lasting experience and provides 44W fast Flash Charge.
For seamless task processing, it features an App Retainer that can restore an app to the last interface you saw.
The smartphone price starts from Rs.26,999. You can purchase the product from n Flipkart, Vivo India e-store from September 7.