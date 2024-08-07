Vivo V40 price in India revealed: 5 things you need to know
Vivo has launched the new Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro smartphones in India.
Vivo V40 price in India starts at Rs. 34,999. Here are 5 things you need to know about the phone.
1. Vivo V40 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
2. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset paired with 8GB RAM.
3. Vivo V40 gets 50MP cameras backed by Zeiss.
4. Vivo V40 is backed by 5500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.
Click here
5. Vivo V40 runs Android 14 based OS out of the box.