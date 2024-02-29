vivo Y200e 5G
vivo Y200e 5G is now on sale! Price to specs, know all about this smartphone in brie
Photo Credit: Amazon
A premium addition to the vivo Y-series lineup, the vivo Y200e 5G is now on sale and it features EcoFiber Leather and Anti-Stain coating for durability and sustainability.
Available in Saffron Delight and Black Diamond colors, the smartphone offers a 6GB+128GB variant at INR 19,999 and an 8GB+128GB variant at INR 20,999.
Buyers can enjoy instant cashback of up to INR 1500 when purchasing through select banks including SBI, IDFC First Bank, and others.
The Y200e 5G boasts a powerful 50MP Main Camera, Super Night Mode, and Aura Screen Light for impressive photography.
Equipped with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, the phone ensures swift app responses and stable gaming performance with low power consumption.
With a 5000mAh battery and 44W flash charge, coupled with 8GB of additional RAM and FuntouchOS 14, users can expect seamless performance.