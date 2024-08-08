Vivo Y58 5G price drops to Rs. 18499: Check offers, availability, specs and more
Published Aug 08, 2024
Photo Credit: Vivo
Vivo has announced a price reduction for the Vivo Y58 5G in India, just two months after its initial release.
Photo Credit: Vivo
The new price for the vivo Y58 5G is now Rs. 18,499 for the 8GB+128GB variant, down by Rs. 1000 from its original launch price.
Photo Credit: Vivo
Don't miss out! The phone is now priced lower and available for purchase on Flipkart and the Vivo India e-store starting today.
Photo Credit: Vivo
The Vivo Y58 5G is also available through partner stores, including Amazon.in. The smartphone is available in Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green.
Photo Credit: Vivo
Vivo Y58 5G Specification: The phone features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1024 nits of peak brightness.
Photo Credit: Vivo
It is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 mobile platform, with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 613 GPU.
Photo Credit: Vivo
The handset boasts 8GB RAM and a 128GB of storage, which can be expanded to a 1TB with a microSD card.
Photo Credit: Vivo
It supports dual SIMs and runs on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14.
Photo Credit: Vivo
Vivo Y58 5G features a 50MP rear camera, a 2MP portrait camera, and an 8MP front-facing camera.
Photo Credit: Vivo
