Want a career in artificial intelligence? Here are the 5 AI jobs you can get

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 23, 2023
Photo Credit: pexels

 Artificial intelligence has grabbed everyone's attention, and if you are young, you would be thinking of doing a course and getting AI jobs. Well, mastering AI and machine learning will help you secure jobs that include:

Photo Credit: Pexels

Data Scientist: A data scientist is a professional who utilizes statistical techniques, programming skills, and domain knowledge to extract insights and knowledge from large volumes of data. 

Photo Credit: pexels

AI Engineer: An AI engineer is responsible for developing and implementing artificial intelligence (AI) systems and solutions. They work on designing, building, and deploying AI models and algorithms. 

Photo Credit: pexels

Robotics Researcher: A robotics researcher focuses on the development and advancement of robotic systems. The Robotics Engineering App provides the basics on the foundations of robotics modelling, planning and control.

Photo Credit: Pexels

AI Architect: An AI architect is responsible for designing the overall structure and framework of AI systems and solutions. They work on identifying business requirements, selecting appropriate AI technologies, and designing the architecture that supports the development and deployment of AI applications. 

Photo Credit: pexels

Robotics Designer: A robotics designer is involved in the creation and development of physical robotic systems. They work on designing the mechanical components, sensors, and actuators of robots.  

Photo Credit: pexels

The apps that can help you on your journey are Simplilearn, Upgrad, Maket.ai, Dribbble robotics, R+M Design and more.

Click here