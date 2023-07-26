Want a job as a techie? Learn these 5 computer science skills and check 5 apps that will help
Photo Credit: pexels
If you are searching for a job as a techie then you must include some computer science skills in your resume. Here are some top skills and apps to master them.
Photo Credit: pexels
Programming languages:
You must be efficient with popular programming languages like Python, Java, C++, and Javascript to get a high-paying techie job.
Photo Credit: pexels
Cloud computing :
Must have experience of Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud to have deep knowledge of how the cloud environment works.
Photo Credit: pexels
Software development :
Companies are always on the lookout for software developers who know advanced and popular programming languages and are efficient with codes.
Photo Credit: pexels
Web development:
Enhance your skills in HTML, CSS, React, and Javascript to stand out from the crowd of web developers.
Photo Credit: pexels
SDLC:
This skill shows expertise in the software development process. You must know the Agile workflow, Scrum methodology and waterfall to carry out the development process smoothly.
Photo Credit: pexels
CodeGym app:
This app provides computer science courses based on Java but it comes with specific mapping to AP CSA and Oracle Java Foundations.
Photo Credit: pexels
SoloLearn app:
It's a programming language learning app that provides hands-on exercises for students to enhance their programming skills.
Photo Credit: pexels
Programming Hub app:
It is the best smartphone app that offers more than 30 programming languages with interactive lessons, programming code examples and assessments.
Photo Credit: pexels
Khan Academy app:
This app has diverse online courses with more than 4,300 video lessons on topics related to math, science, economics, and humanities.
Photo Credit: pexels
Tap to know more
Enki app
This app is ideal for daily use in short sessions, this coding program offers lessons, practices, and quizzes for practical learning. To access advanced learning users have to buy the premium version.