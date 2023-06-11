Want a job in the AI segment to earn high pay? Then do this first
If you want a job in the skyrocketing artificial intelligence (AI) sector, then you must do something to get a head start.
You must do some of these top online AI courses in order to master the segment and do the kind of high quality work that others cannot emulate.
Here we present top 5 online courses that will help you to do, not just that, but much more to forge a glittering career.
Here we have listed the 5 best AI courses available online that you can do.
AI for Everyone: It is offered by deeplearning.ai. It is actually a beginner-level online AI course and is available on Coursera. You will get free access to course materials.
Artificial Intelligence A-Z 2023: Build an AI with ChatGPT4: Available at Udemy, it includes 17 hours of on-demand video, 20 articles, and a certificate of completion. Fees to be paid is Rs. 499.
Generative AI Art For Beginners: Midjourney & the Tactics of killer text prompts is being offered by Skillshare.You will get hands on with Midjourney, and learn how to construct a good prompt.
CS50's Introduction to Artificial Intelligence with Python: This is Harvard University's AI course on edX. You will learn to solve real-world challenges through algorithms that explore contemporary AI.
Introduction to TensorFlow for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning is offered by DeepLearning.AI on Coursera. It is meant for software developers who want to build scalable AI-powered algorithms.