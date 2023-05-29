Want a phone with big storage and battery under 12000? Galaxy A03 Core to POCO C55, check out these 4 phones
Is storage and battery life your top priority in smartphones? Then this list is for you.
The very first one in the list is the realme narzo N53. This is a newly launched smartphone and it is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB+ 128GB variant.
The smartphone features a strong 5000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging support.
Second one in the list is POCO C55. The 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs. 11,999 and 6GB+128GB at Rs.13,999.
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 Processor which ensures smooth performance.
Redmi A1+ is another pocket-friendly smartphone that is a perfect blend of performance and battery life and comes with a beautiful leather finish design.
You can buy it for just Rs. 9999, it comes with the MediaTek Helio A22 Processor to ensure seamless performance.
Last but not the least is Samsung Galaxy A03 Core priced at Rs. 10499. It's equipped with an impressive 5000mAh battery capacity that lasts for the entire day.
This smartphone comes with an Octa-Core Processor and a 6.5" display.