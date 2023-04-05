Want big discount on Yellow iPhone 14? Flipkart price cut brings it down Rs. 41999
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Apple launched the new yellow colour iPhone 14 in March 2023, and now, it is available with a big discount on Flipkart. Check out the big discount details.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check Product
Apple recently released the iPhone 14 in a punchy yellow color. The smartphone has captured the attention of many and if you too are one of them, then this discount is just for you.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The 128GB variant of the yellow iPhone 14 retails for Rs. 79900 but if you do not want to pay that much you will have to head to Flipkart.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Right now, Flipkart is offering a flat discount of 9 percent using which you can slash the price of the smartphone by Rs. 7901. After this discount, you only need to pay Rs. 71999.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check Product
This part of the deal is devoid of any exchange offer or bank offers and if you prefer your discounts directly offered to you, this will be the final price for you.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
But you can save another big chunk of its price, if you opt for the exchange offer.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Flipkart has a massive Rs. 30000 discount offer on exchange deals, meaning you will have to exchange your old smartphone to get a bonus price drop.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
It should be noted that to avail the full value of the exchange offer, you will need to exchange an expensive device. But if you can get the full value, you will only need to pay Rs. 41999 for the yellow iPhone 14.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
This way, you are saving a massive Rs. 37901.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Do note that the yellow iPhone 14 is only a cosmetic enhancement and it does not offer any software or hardware upgrade on the standard iPhone 14.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Click here
For more details, you can visit Flipkart.