Want a dream techie job? Check these top 5 engineering courses and 5 apps that can help
Photo Credit: pexels
Want to master engineering? Here are the top 5 engineering courses you can pursue and 5 apps that will help you study and succeed.
Photo Credit: pexels
Computer Science and Engineering:
This course opens several opportunities for students in terms of their careers. They can skill themself as a software developer, data analyst, frontend developer and more.
Photo Credit: pexels
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence:
AI and ML are the future of technology which will create numerous opportunities and help land a great job. After completing the course you can start your career as a machine learning engineer, AI data analyst, big data engineer and more.
Photo Credit: pexels
Robotics Engineering:
With bachelor's and master's degree in robotics, students can pursue a number of jobs such as electromechanical technicians, robotics programmers, robot design engineers and more.
Photo Credit: pexels
Information Security:
Information security courses are related to cybersecurity. With companies placing a high emphasis on data security, job opportunities are increasing. You can get a job as a cybersecurity analyst, security tester, and more.
Photo Credit: pexels
Aerospace Engineering:
Completing courses in aerospace engineering can open job opportunities in various fields like aerospace, defence, automotive, energy and computing.
Photo Credit: pexels
SWAYAM IITM:
The app is developed by the Ministry of Education and NPTEL. This platform provides highly advanced video lectures from professors all over the country.
Photo Credit: pexels
Chegg Study :
It is a study app that has answers to all your questions related to tough subjects, assignments, researchers, etc.
Photo Credit: pexels
SoloLearn:
It provides courses and learning materials tailored to your needs. With its learning goal, you can focus on your studies and keep track of your progress.
Photo Credit: pexels
edX:
This app provides courses from esteemed universities like MIT and Harvard. It offers popular trending languages and focuses on technical learning.
Photo Credit: pexels
Click here
UpGrad:
It offers online sessions, live lectures, and dedicated mentor support for students pursuing any engineering course. They have a variety of technical courses available where students can start their journey.