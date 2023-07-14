Want to ace the SBI PO exam? Try these 6 preparation apps 

Published Jul 14, 2023
To prepare for the SBI PO (Probationary Officer) exam, you can utilize various apps that offer study materials, practice tests, and other useful resources. Here are 6 popular apps that can help you prepare for the SBI PO exam:

TopRankers app: It provides study materials, mock tests, and live classes for various competitive exams, including SBI PO. 

The app also offers performance analysis and personalized feedback to enhance your preparation.

Bankersadda app: The app offers study materials, quizzes, mock tests, and daily current affairs updates for SBI PO and other bank exams.

Oliveboard app: Oliveboard offers comprehensive study materials, mock tests, and quizzes for bank exams, including SBI PO.

 The app provides detailed performance analysis and feedback to help you identify your strengths and weaknesses.

Gradeup app: It provides study materials, practice questions, mock tests, and live classes for various competitive exams, including SBI PO. 

It also offers a community feature where you can interact with fellow aspirants and discuss exam-related queries.

Embibe: It offers a virtual platform for interactive learning. With its top faculty, series of video lectures and comprehensive study materials, Embibe is highly regarded for banking exams like SBI PO.

Bank Exams Today: This app provides structured courses mainly for banking exams like SBI PO.  It offers various mock tests, current affairs, aptitude tests, Analytical tests for banking exams.

