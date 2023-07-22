Want to ace your job interviews? These 5 tips and 5 apps will help you crack them like a pro!
Getting rejected during job interviews again and again? Try these 5 tips and as many apps to clear your job interviews with confidence to get the employment of your dreams:
Research the Company: Thoroughly researching the company's history, values, products, services, and recent news will enable you to align your answers with their goals and will help you perform well.
Know the Job Description: knowing job requirements and responsibilities are important and highlight your relevant skills and experiences according to them to become a perfect fit for the job role
Practice Common Interview Questions: Prepare for common interview questions such as "Tell me about yourself," and "What are your strengths and weaknesses?" Practicing makes you sound confident, concise, and focused.
Highlight Achievements: Be prepared to discuss your accomplishments and contributions from previous roles.
Dress Appropriately: While this aspect is not really tas important as it once was, it does send the signal that you are interested enough in the job to actually take time to make yourself presentable. So, do dress professionally.
Apps to prepare for Job interviews:
Glassdoor: This app provides company reviews, salary insights, and interview questions shared by current and former employees.
GeekforGeeksThis app offers Practice Questions, Company Wise Interview Preparation, and the Interview Experiences of leading companies.
Monster Interviews: This app provides a collection of common interview questions, along with tips and guidelines to help you craft effective answers.
Interview preparation guide: This app helps to tackle all the problems faced during Interviews, group discussions, and aptitude tests.