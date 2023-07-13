Want to battle hackers? Here are top 5 free cybersecurity platforms to learn from
Cybersecurity realm is very much in demand, and that too in all industries. Due to increasing cybercrime, companies are hiring cybersecurity professionals to safeguard their data.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the job market for cybersecurity is expected to grow 33% between 2021 and 2031. These online platforms will help you give a kickstart in cybersecurity. Take a look at these cybersecurity courses.
Open Security Training
The free learning platform covers beginners to advance cybersecurity courses with video lectures for learners to understand each concept thoroughly.
Sans Cyber Aces Online
This is a free online platform for enthusiasts who want to start their tech career journey in cybersecurity. It provides courses and video lectures across cybersecurity and provides free resources for learning.
CISA
CISA’s courses cover five domains of Information Security Auditing which cover multiple topics across the risk-based approach to plan, execute, and report on audit engagements.
Heimdal Security
It provides online cybersecurity training for learners. It conducts a step by step procedure to help teach cybersecurity from beginning to advance.
Cybrary
Cybrary gives more emphasis on skill development. It covers fundamentals and new cybersecurity concepts taught by industry experts and cybersecurity practitioners.