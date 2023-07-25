Want to be a techie and land your dream job? Top 5 programming languages to do and 5 apps that will help
Want to be a techie and land your dream job? You need to master these programming languages. Here are the top 5 languages and apps to learn to get better career opportunities.
Python:
Having a great grasp of Python is essential as it is used for popular technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning for both front-end as well as back-end development.
Java:
For coding games and apps for mobile devices, Java is widely used by companies. It's an open-source language which makes it more complex and logical.
SQL:
SQL enables handling huge amounts of structured data which manages and updates important data in the database. This language is highly useful for data analytics.
JavaScript:
This language help manage web functionalities. It's a versatile language that strengthens a programmer's skills and is highly preferred in tech companies.
C++:
This language is used for back-end development. Experienced developers use this language to develop virtual reality (VR), the Internet of Things (IoT), and cryptocurrency applications.
Grasshopper app:
It's a coding app for beginners as it teaches basic programming concepts. This learning app makes studying easy with entertaining and interactive activities.
Encode app:
This offers languages such as Python, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. It makes sure that the learner’s concepts are clear by giving them small programming challenges.
DataCamp app:
This app focuses on data science-related topics. It focuses on programming languages like R, Python, and SQL for aspiring data science professionals.
Sololearn app:
This is the best programming app for beginners who want to learn from scratch. It makes learning easy by dividing study materials into sections and chapters
Programming Hub app:
It has courses for over 18 different programming languages and offers beginner to advanced lessons.