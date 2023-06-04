Want to be an MS Excel pro? Check free online courses that can boost your pay and career
Photo Credit: unsplash
Is Excel's complex functions making you feel overwhelmed at work? These courses may simplify it for you and can boost your productivity and pay.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
These are some MS Excel free online courses that will also provide you certificates
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Alison:
It provides over 20 courses in Microsoft Excel from basics to advanced level online for free.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Mind luster:
It has about 127 lessons tutorial for MS Excel. One can only get certified after watching all the tutorials.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Simplilearn:
It provides free Ms Excel course for beginners. The duration of the course is 7 hours. One can watch them at your own pace. It will help to develop basic understanding of MS Excel and explore its abundant features.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
Great Learning:
It has a course named Excel for beginners. It has a duration of two hours. Certificate will be provided in the end of the course after completing a quiz that is to test the knowledge gained during the course.