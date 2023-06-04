Want to be an MS Excel pro? Check free online courses that can boost your pay and career  

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 04, 2023
Is Excel's complex functions making you feel overwhelmed at work? These courses may simplify it for you and can boost your productivity and pay.

These are some MS Excel free online courses that will also provide you certificates

Alison: It provides over 20 courses in Microsoft Excel from basics to advanced level online for free.

 Mind luster: It has about 127 lessons tutorial for MS Excel. One can only get certified after watching all the tutorials.

 Simplilearn: It provides free Ms Excel course for beginners. The duration of the course is 7 hours. One can watch them at your own pace. It will help to develop basic understanding of MS Excel and explore its abundant features.

 Great Learning: It has a course named Excel for beginners. It has a duration of two hours. Certificate will be provided in the end of the course after completing a quiz that is to test the knowledge gained during the course.

