Want to become a Junior Engineer? Check out these 5 apps to crack SSC JE
Byjus: It Offers study material, mock tests, and daily quizzes for SSC JE and other government exams.
It provides Recorded & Live Classes, previous year question papers and Complete doubt resolution by experienced and expert faculties.
Testbook: This app provides access to SSC JE study notes, previous year papers, and mock tests to practice.
It also provides SSC JE Recruitment Details, Free Specialised SSC JE Online Classes and SSC JE Notes in Hindi.
Made Easy Prime: MADE EASY is a well-known educational platform for all aspirants of ESE, GATE, PSUs, State Engineering Services (SES) exams, SSC-JE, and other competitive examinations.
This app provides 24x7 access to online lectures for the enrolled courses, provision to access recorded lectures after the LIVE class, and Online doubt-clearing facility during the live lectures.
Unacademy: It provides live classes and recorded video lectures by educators specializing in SSC JE preparation. It offers Live Classes, Test Series, Doubt Solving Sessions, Batch Courses, and learn from 100+ subjects from the comfort of your home.
SSC JE Preparation by Edurev: This app contains SSC JE Exam Questions and SSC Quizzes in English. The SSC Junior Engineer Exam app in English helps you in preparing for SSC JE for civil, mechanical, Electronics, and Electrical.
It also provides daily current affairs questions and General knowledge along with question banks and mock test series which you can use in offline mode as well.