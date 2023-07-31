Want to become a lawyer? Check these 5 best apps for students pursuing law courses
Are you a law student? These 5 apps can come in handy for you to stay updated about law trends. They will help you crack the exams and set you up for a successful career in law.
Live Law: This is a comprehensive Legal News app that covers Indian Courts, Judgments, Lawyers, Law Firms, Law Schools, and Legal Developments In India.
This app is a go-to resource for students pursuing law in India.
PathLegal: This app provides legal and software solutions to attorneys, law firms, and law students across the globe.
It includes lawyers' apps, lawyers' websites, legal case management software, and many other apps and software solutions for lawyers and law firms.
Bar & Bench: It is one of the country's leading news apps for anything and everything connected to the world of law.
This app brings breaking accurate news from Supreme Court and High Courts across India.
Law App: It is a free app that provides easy access to important Indian Legal information.
This app allows you to learn Acts & Laws of various countries within a Single App and gives access to more than 700 Acts with a single click.
Law Trend: It is a Legal News app that provides legal updates on the Supreme Court, High Courts, and other Courts/Tribunals in English and Hindi.- This app gives a chance to law students to grow by giving online internships.