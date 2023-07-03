Guide to pursue software engineering after 12th and apps to master programming languages

Published Jul 03, 2023
Choose Science stream in higher education

To become a software engineer, first, you need to pick core subjects like physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

Do relevant bachelors

You have a degree in either of these streams, B.Tech in computer science, B.Tech in computer science, and IT, B.Tech in software engineering, or bachelor in computer application

Do projects and internships

Doing internships will give you experience of the real challenges and projects you will have to do in the future. Additionally, it will give an insight into what you want to pursue.

Gain programming knowledge through online certifications

You must have some certification in any of the programming languages to add up your skills as a software engineer. 

Stay updated with the latest technologies and methods which are being used by top companies to learn more about the tech world and how it actually operates apart from studies. 

Practice for technical exams and interviews

To become a software engineer, you must clear various stages of the interview that begins with an aptitude exam, personal interview, and technical interview. You must practice upgrading your interview skills. 

Hackr.io

It offers free programming courses for any trending programming language, such as python, javascript, Ruby, C++, PHP, Java, and more.

Codeacademy

It offers a wide range of programming courses for beginners. You can write your code in an inbuilt IDE and get immediate feedback.

Udemy

Udemy offers a number of programming courses for all kinds of students. You can start from scratch and learn an advanced level of programming.

