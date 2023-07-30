Want to become a teacher and clear B.Ed exam? Check out these 5 apps
Do you aspire to become a teacher and want to ace your B.Ed entrance exam? Try these 5 apps:
B.Ed entrance exam preparation: This app provides various tutorials to students for B.Ed preparation.
It has various previous year question papers, mock test, quizzes. Sample papers are provided in Hindi too.
CG pre B.Ed entrance exams: This app is provided by Edugorilla for B.Ed exam preparation.
This app offers virtual learning experience with up-to-date test series with an aim to provide conceptual clarity about exam relevant topics to applicants.
EdX : It is a popular online learning platform that offers a wide range of courses from top universities and educational institutions.
Adda 247- It provides proper guidance for B.Ed exam. This app provides all the material and online lectures that students need to prepare for the exam.
Adda 247 also shares timely notifications for exams so that students don't miss them.
Khan Academy : It offers a wide range of educational resources, including video lessons, practice exercises, and quizzes. It can be a valuable tool for brushing up on foundational knowledge before starting B.Ed program.